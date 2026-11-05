Community Calendar for Nov. 5-14, 2026

Send community calendar events to tlaventure@pricecountyreview.com. Please include date, time, place and address for the event, along with a brief description and a contact.

NOV. 5• TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly — Chapter 0644), 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 to 6 p.m. meeting, Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive, Phillips. For information, contact Chick at 715-332-5406.

NOV. 6

• Friday Fun Time, 10:30 a.m., Phillips Public Library, 286 Cherry St. Stories, singing, dancing and crafting for children ages 4 and under.

NOV. 7• Tis the Season Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lakeland Union High School Commons, 9573 State Highway 70, Minocqua. Sponsored by LUHS Music Boosters. A day of relaxing shopping, crafts, concessions and bake sale.

• Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Park Falls Post 182 American Legion, 274 N 3rd Ave.

A luncheon will be available for $5. Proceeds benefit Auxıary Unıt 182. For more information, call 715-762-8070.

• Sno-Gypsies Snowmobile Club meat raffle fundraiser, 3 to 6 p.m., The Lanes, 1127 4th Ave. S., Park Falls.

• Marine Corps Ball — celebrating the nation’s 250th and the Corps’ 251st birthdays, at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, 510 Old Abe Road, Lac du Flambeau. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., appetizers until dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets limited, $55 per person, door prize, raffles and unique gift for each guest. Hosted by Leathernecks of the North.

NOV. 8• Community Ecumenical Choir concert — “America, A Pilgrim’s Prayer, A Patriot’s Dream!,” 3 p.m., Ogema Baptist Church, W5091 WI-86. A 30 person choir directed by Sheryl Barnet and accompanied by pianists Dawn Heikinen and Jean Hladish. Free will offering supports Prentice VFW and the Phillip’s Food Pantries. Fellowship and refreshments follow the concert.

NOV. 9• No-cost toenail clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fifield Fire Department and EMS, N13936 Flambeau Ave. (State Highway 13). The clinics are held the second Monday of the month. The department will also offer blood pressure and blood glucose checks during the clinics. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 715-762-3800.

NOV. 11• TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly — Chapter 0378), 4:15 p.m. weigh-in, 4:45 p.m. meeting, Park Falls Public Library third floor boardroom, 121 4th Ave. N. For information, contact Wendy Teeters at 715-762-3969.

• Veterans Day Steak Dinner, 5 p.m. until sold out, at American Legion Post 182 Hall, 274 N. 3rd Ave., Park Falls. $25 per plate gets New York Strip steak, featuring Stuffy Herbst’s secret marinade, baked potato, salad, sauteed mushrooms and onions. Dessert provided by Post 182 Legion Auxiliary. Pre-order takeout available. Call 715-762-3032 on Nov. 9-10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

• 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 182 weekly 52 card progressive 50/50 raffle drawing every Wednesday, Post 182 Hall, 274 N. 3rd Ave., Park Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Drawing at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

NOV. 12• Grief Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., second floor City Hall Conference Room at the Park Falls Public Library, 121 4th Ave. N. Informal group meets with a professional facilitator the second Thursday of the month.

• TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly — Chapter 0644), 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 to 6 p.m. meeting, Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive, Phillips. For information, contact Chick at 715-332-5406.

• Northwoods Players Christmas Madrigal Dinner, 6:30 p.m.. at the former Phillips Elementary School Cafeteria, 400 Turner St. Enter on Elk Avenue near the track and football field. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Catered dinner with cash bar available, and entertainment. Tickets $40: Call or Text Debra at 715-360-7558. northwoodsplavers.com

NOV. 13• Friday Fun Time, 10:30 a.m., Phillips Public Library, 286 Cherry St. Stories, singing, dancing and crafting for children ages 4 and under.

• Northwoods Players Christmas Madrigal Dinner, 5:30 p.m.. at the former Phillips Elementary School Cafeteria, 400 Turner St. Enter on Elk Avenue near the track and football field. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Catered dinner with cash bar available, and entertainment. Tickets $40: Call or Text Debra at 715-360-7558. northwoodsplavers.com

NOV. 14• Holiday Fair fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Padua Center of St. Anthony Church, 276 5th Ave. Park Falls. The Council of Catholic Women annual fair with all types of crafts, a bakery, themed baskets, raffles including a quilt, wreaths, a lunch and more.