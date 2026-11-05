Price County Land Transfers for Oct. 30, 2026

PHILLIPS — The Price County Register of Deeds office released its real property sales reports for the week of Oct. 30, 2026.

CITY OF PARK FALLS• James N. Sobecki Estate to Pamela and Lester Lentz.

TOWN OF CATAWBA• Mark Smugala to Kristine and Travis Custer.

TOWN OF EISENSTEIN• Geoffrey and Louisa Buck to Merle G. & Cynthia L. Schellinger Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF ELK• Tasia and Jacob G. Malooly to Rose and Jonathan Grunewald.

TOWN OF GEORGETOWN• James and Lisabeth Downes to Brenda and David Petkovsek.

TOWN OF LAKE• Robert Holmes to William Zimmerman.

• Rick and Patricia Flora to Douglas Gwinn.

TOWN OF PRENTICE• Beverly Trice to David and Laura Carlson.

TOWN OF WORCESTER• Gerald G. & Carol J. Spindle Revocable Trust to Heritage Investment Associates LLC.