Prestonsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE (Riverview HealthCARE Center)

Signature HealthCARE (Riverview HealthCARE Center) Location: Prestonsburg, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in a 121-bed skilled nursing facility, perfect if you’re kind, organized, and want to get into healthcare without a license. You’ll help with call lights, pass meal trays, make beds, and support residents, with access to medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Prestonsburg, KY

Type: Local contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts)

Pay: $84 per hour

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract for experienced allied health pros (typically 2+ years in specialty and hospital). Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day-one medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE LLC (Riverview HealthCARE Center)

Signature HealthCARE LLC (Riverview HealthCARE Center) Location: Prestonsburg, KY

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift RN role in long-term and rehab care, open to new grads and experienced RNs. You’ll provide direct nursing care, lead CNAs/med aides, manage care plans, and get access to PTO, 401(k), health benefits, tuition help, student debt assistance (for eligible RNs/LPNs), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.