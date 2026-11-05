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🏥 Prestonsburg KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Prestonsburg’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel roles plus local support jobs are popping up with solid hours and steady demand.
Here are several medical and caregiving openings in Prestonsburg, KY worth a quick look:
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Cardiac Cath Lab (Travel)
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Prestonsburg, KY
- Salary: Estimated $3,765/week (includes wages + housing + M&I per diem)
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week), days
- Assignment: 13 weeks, start 11/23/2026, 4×10 hr day shifts
High-paying travel role in a cardiac cath lab for an experienced Radiologic Technologist. Comes with recruiter support, housing options, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and weekly direct deposit.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist (Travel)
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Prestonsburg, KY
- Salary: Estimated $3,507/week
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week), days
- Assignment: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026, 10-hr day shifts
Another strong-paying cath lab travel contract with guaranteed hours. Malone offers weekly pay, 401(k), CE, medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement, and even pet insurance.
Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Employer: Empowerment Solutions
- Location: Prestonsburg, KY
- Pay: From $11.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person (40–64 hrs/week)
Hands-on caregiving role supporting people with disabilities and older adults in homes and the community. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, meals, and transportation, with paid time off and a chance to build close, long-term relationships with clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.