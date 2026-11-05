Emmer retains U.S. House seat by narrowest margin since 2014

U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) won reelection to Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District race on Tuesday night during the Nov. 3 general election.

Emmer won with 56% of the vote, or 200,941 votes, compared to DFL candidate Doug Chapin’s 44%, or 160,446 votes.

In Sherburne County, he had particular support, winning almost 64% of the votes.

“Jacquie and I are grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received. Thank you to Minnesota’s Sixth District for giving me this great honor to serve our communities in Washington. I look forward to continuing our work to end fraud, make the American Dream possible for all, and put Minnesotans first,” Emmer said in a statement he posted on social media after his victory.

His victory margin over DFL challenger Doug Chapin was the narrowest it has been since he was first elected in 2014 and full eight points lower than his last two election victories: about 62% of the votes in 2022 midterm elections and 63% of the votes in the 2024 presidential elections.

In the statement after conceding to Emmer on election night, Chapin announced he plans to run for the district again in 2028.

“Friends: I’ve worked with election returns long enough to know when there aren’t enough votes out there to make a difference. We ran ahead of Democrats in every county in the district but it looks like we’ll fall short. That’s the bad news,” Chapin said. “Here’s the good news: I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to take a little time to regroup and recharge but I said I was running in ‘28 no matter what and I haven’t changed my mind. See you soon! “

Emmer held on to his seat despite a massive "blue wave" election that flipped the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to DFL control.

As a result, the election will have impact on his seat despite his victory because he will have to run for House Minority Whip next year if he decides to run for a leadership position again.

The election results show how secure he is in his district, even in a particularly brutal election year.

However, the election results also show the inroads Chapin made in the district this year and how the 6th Congressional District has grown more competitive as its population has grown.

Chapin earned almost 39,600 more votes this year than DFL candidate Jeanne Hendricks earned in 2022, the first election after the 6th District’s boundaries were changed during redistricting. He also earned 4,000 more DFL votes in the voting precincts covered by Senate District 30, which covers portions of Sherburne and Wright counties, than the state-level DFL candidates.

In comparison, Emmer earned only one-tenth of those gains: 3,800 more votes this year than his 2022 total.

DFL candidates have continued to gain votes in all three recent elections while Republican gains have depended on whether it was a presidential election year.

However, since the next year will be a presidential election year, it remains to be seen whether these gains will still make an impact in the future.