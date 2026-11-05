Despite DFL voter surge, GOP candidates Lucero, Hudson, Westberg win by sizeable margins

Republican incumbents Sen. Eric Lucero and Rep. Walter Hudson and Republican candidate Chad Westberg won the Minnesota Senate District 30, Minnesota House District 30A and Minnesota House District 30B races, respectively, Tuesday night during the Nov. 3 General Elections despite a major surge in DFL voters in all three districts.

Their victory by a wide margin is a notable exception given the "blue wave" that once again gave the DFL Party trifecta control of the Minnesota Senate, Minnesota House and Minnesota governor’s office.

Given that they won by five less points than their than their 2022 midterm elections victory totals or their predecessor’s 2022 totals due to their DFL opponents gaining two votes for every one vote they gained over their 2022 totals, the election results both highlight the resiliency of these district — and how they are growing increasingly competitive each year.

Minnesota Senate

In Senate District 30, Lucero received 60% of the vote, or 28,534 votes, compared to DFL candidate Leah Temple’s 40%, or 18,743 votes. Comparatively, he won with 65% in 2022.

Lucero credited the three Republicans’ win to district resident’s community values that are “focused on accountable government, opportunity and reducing the role of government in their lives.”

“I’m humbled the voters of our great community continue to place their trust in me and my ongoing commitment to faithfully represent their values in the Minnesota Senate,” Lucero said in a statement after his victory. “My continued focus will be fighting for the constitutional principles and priorities of our area including freedom, public safety, opportunity, and accountable government.

“The work continues and I’m ready to get back to the Capitol and keep delivering results for District 30.”

Temple gained nearly 4,800 more votes than the 2022 DFL candidate — double the approximately 2,400 votes Lucero gained over his 2022 victory total.

Three of the district’s largest and fastest-growing cities — Otsego, St. Michael and Elk River — added the most new voters from both parties, over 6,000 combined, during this period at a rate of roughly two new DFL voters for every one new Republican vote.

The trend is not contained to this election. In the 2024 presidential elections, when the dynamic was flipped with Republicans gaining two votes for every one DFL vote gained across the district compared to 2022, the DFL candidates gained enough that their victory margin in those three cities stayed roughly the same or shrank. DFL candidates net gained over 2024 while the Republican candidates saw their totals drop compared to 2024.

The trend even extended to the federal races with U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) receiving 2,000 less votes in the voting precincts covered by Senate District 30 in 2024 than the Minnesota House races, and he saw his DFL opponent gain about 4,000 more votes than him across Senate District 30 this election compared to the respective totals in 2022.

Lucero agrees the district is getting competitive and attributed the demographic shift partly to residents relocating from DFL-controlled parts of the Twin Cities.

“The policies of Democrat governments leads to diminishing quality of life,” he said. “It results in them relocating into districts like ours. But, they still bring their voting patterns with them.”

Looking ahead, Lucero’s top legislative priority for his 13th year in the Minnesota Legislature is pushing back against unfunded mandates that have driven up costs across the state and fighting to keep government as small as possible.

One of his major focuses will be continuing to push back against what he calls the growing “surveillance society,” which covers everything from AI to drones to Flock cameras. He feels it will be hard to get bills heard in committee and passed under the DFL trifecta but feels he has a chance of making progress on this topic since this issue is bipartisan.

“I’m very concerned about the surveillance society and the threat that it poses to our civil liberties,” Lucero said.

Minnesota House

In House District 30A, Hudson won with nearly 59% of the votes, or 14,292 votes, over DFL challenger Joey Smyth’s 41%, or 9,864 votes. He won with about 63% of the votes in both 2022 and 2024.

Hudson said he felt excited and grateful but noted it felt like his first election victory back in 2022 when it didn’t feel like victory since the DFL had won trifecta control and he feared they would pass legislation that hurts residents in the district.

He also feels Republicans made significant gains in recent elections but it was squandered.

“It couldn’t compensate for the demoralization that happened for the people who voted for Republicans in 2024 and expected Republicans to do the things they said they were going to do,” Hudson said. “A lot was not accomplished despite the fact they had the opportunity to do them.”

Hudson is convinced the DFL trifecta “will reshape Minnesota politics forever” by taking up redistricting this year, thus eliminating congressional district competitive for Republicans and redrawing state districts to make Republican a permanent minority, and by passing a long-sought Equal Rights Amendment that would shift more power into the judicial branch, potentially resulting in future Republican majorities having their bills gutted.

Hudson won this year despite Temple’s voter turnout being almost identical to the 2024 DFL voter turnout while his own total votes dropped by about 2,500 votes compared to his 2024 victory.

However, he would have won this year even if he had received the even lower 12,728 votes he had received in 2022.

He agrees his district is growing more competitive, year over year. He pointed to the “Blue creep”, an expanding radius of DFL-leaning voters extending from the Twin Cities as more people move out to the suburbs and now the exurbs, as the cause. He pointed to “the final conquering of Maple Grove” in this election as an example.

He is skeptical about having any bills heard in committee or passed next year under the DFL trifecta.

He said that his ideal bill, if he could magically have anything passed despite the situation, would be a constitutional amendment allowing local governments to opt out of unfunded mandates if corresponding state funding to cover it was not also passed. He also would like to pass a bill capping the state’s spending increase each year to keep them under control and make them more predictable from year to year.

In House District 30B, Westberg won with the highest margin of three lawmakers by earnign 62% of the votes, or 13,959 votes, compared to DFL challenger Keenan Gentry’s 38%, or 8,732 votes.

The seat became an open race after Rep. Paul Novotny, the Republican incumbent, retired and endorsed Westberg.

“I’m just excited to voice what people in our district have told me. Fraud issues, tax issues and other kitchen table type of things that people are most concerned about,” Westberg said.

He acknowledged the minority position will make legislating difficult but expressed hope for finding common ground legislation with DFL lawmakers.

“Governor-elect Klobuchar said she wants to tackle fraud. Maybe that is some place we can work together,” Westberg said. “We’re all Minnesotans and we all want the state to do well.”

Voter turnout

More than 1 million Minnesotans cast absentee or mail ballots prior to Election Day, breaking state records for a non-presidential election year, according to information released by the Minnesota Secretary of State. For comparison, the turnout is almost one-and-a-half times more than 673,000 people who voted early in 2022.

Minnesota had the highest voters turnout in the nation on Tuesday with unofficial results showing 2.93 million ballots total were cast, or 66.5% of all eligible Minnesota voters, according to figures released by the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

In Sherburne County, at least 47,200 people cast ballots Tuesday — 5,700 more than in the 2022 elections.