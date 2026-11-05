DEED awards grants to area colleges for employer workforce projects

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced 14 workforce development grants totaling over $2.5 million to eight Minnesota educational institutions that are partnering with Minnesota businesses to develop and deliver customized workforce training programs. Grantees expect to train more than 2,000 workers through these programs.

Those include one to a partnership with Boston Scientific and several to Hennepin Technical College.

"Workforce training programs strengthen Minnesota's economy by helping workers build their skills and lay the foundations for long-term success for businesses and Minnesota families. By creating a pool of trained program graduates, we can connect highly-skilled workers to careers in high-demand fields with family sustaining wages," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. "Minnesota's higher education institutions are essential partners in that work, with proven track records in delivering effective, customized training programs for Minnesota businesses."

Participating businesses must partner with an accredited educational institution for these Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership grants, awarded to the educational institution to develop and deliver custom training for the business. Programming covered by the grants includes onboarding and training new workers, upskilling current workers, promoting workforce diversity, defining career pathways, developing communication and leadership skills, and more.

Grants announced include the following.

A total of $432,869 to the University of Minnesota for a partnership with Boston Scientific, a leading global medical technology company, needs to equip employees with AI-related and digital skills by integrating these capabilities into existing roles and prioritizing workforce retention. A partnership with Carlson School of Management will develop the AI Demystification Initiative, a three-part leadership development and business impact program designed to build strategic AI and analytics capability. The initiative consists of three integrated components: AI Project, Strategic Implementation and AI Operational Execution. Instruction will be delivered in classrooms, hands-on AI labs and structured faculty coaching. Upon completion, engineers and leadership will receive a certificate from Carlson Executive Education.

Hennepin Technical College will receive $357,637 for a partnership with Medtronic, a Minnesota-based global leader in healthcare technology. Medical device manufacturing is undergoing rapid automation and technological advancements, resulting in a growing skills gap in equipment maintenance for complex advanced robotic and automated systems. Hennepin Technical College will develop and deliver comprehensive automation robotics training to incumbent employees. Courses will include Automation Controls, Industrial Electricity and Electronics, Introduction to Robotics, Fuji Automatic Numerical Control (FANUC) and Fluid Power Motion Control and be fully or partially aligned with industry-recognized certification exams.

A total of $200,000 to Hennepin Technical College for a partnership with Heliene USA. Heliene USA is a lead producer of solar photovoltaic modules with high-capacity manufacturing facilities located in Mountain Iron and Rogers. The partnership will create a course to invest in consistent education and skill development at their facilities. The course will ensure all entry-level and existing employees have sufficient background to support growing production and troubleshooting needs, integrate safe, efficient and quality practices across all functions, and develop a minimum level of cross-functional knowledge. Training completion will result in hours-based certificates for each skill area with opportunities for credit-for-prior learning transfer for both colleges.

Hennepin Technical College also received $49,997 for a partnership with La Machine Shop. The Ham Lake shop is a family owned and operated precision machining contract manufacturer services. La Machine Shop is preparing to operate in a more regulated, defense-ready operating environment and needs to train its incumbent workforce for the transition. Hennepin Technical College will design a 38-hour training program with nine modules covering secure handling of controlled technical information, enclave-user workflows, paper CUI procedures, cybersecurity awareness, approved communication and subcontractor transfer practices, incident recognition and escalation, supervisor accountability and internal sustainment. Instruction will be delivered using a blended approach, including workshops, small groups, awareness-based instruction and scenario-based exercises.