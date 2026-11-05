Concordia Orchestra performs for students in Osseo

The Concordia Orchestra visited Osseo Senior High School on Oct. 29 for a school-day concert for students.

The performance is part of the orchestra’s annual fall tour, which gives Concordia students opportunities to perform throughout the region and engage with younger musicians.

The orchestra’s program featured Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3,” Aaron Jay Kernis’ “Air for Flute and Orchestra,” featuring Concordia flute professor Deb Harris, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.”

Foster Beyers, interim director of orchestral activities at Concordia College for the 2026-27 academic year, conducted the orchestra. Beyers previously served on Concordia’s music faculty from 2011 to 2016.

Concordia junior Sam Lindsay of Maple Grove is a cello player in the orchestra.

The Concordia Orchestra won the American Prize for Orchestral Performance in 2018-19 and the American Prize’s Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for Performance of American Music. The orchestra has also received two EMMY Awards for its nationally broadcast Concordia Christmas Concerts.

The orchestra has performed at internationally renowned venues, including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. Known for its rich string sound, inspiring performances, and diverse programming, The Concordia Orchestra is a leading orchestral program among liberal arts colleges in the Upper Midwest.

Additional information is available at ConcordiaCollege.edu/Orchestra.