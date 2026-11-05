Photo of Rogers election judge’s shirt draws social media backlash

A photo of an unidentified election judge in Rogers wearing a fake bloodied shirt displaying the words “problem solved” is drawing ire from users on social media.

The photo began circulating on social media on Nov. 3. X user Dustin Grage’s post of the photo with the caption, “A poll worker in Minnesota. They just want free healthcare, guys” received over 26,600 likes.

Minnesota District 30A Rep. Walter Hudson said the photo was “absurd” and that the woman wearing the shirt should have been arrested for voter intimidation in two X posts.

“But Hennepin County invited her back to work at the polls,” Hudson wrote.

The city of Rogers confirmed the woman in the photo was a Rogers election judge in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The City has been made aware of attire worn by an election judge/volunteer on Halloween that some have taken as a political statement,” the city stated.

City officials spoke with the election judge, who said she was wearing the shirt for Halloween and did not have any political intent behind it.

“Had the perceived political connection of this shirt been known at the time, the election worker would have been asked to remove or cover up,” the city stated.

The city noted that the shirt did not meet the Minnesota statutory definition regarding prohibitions against political party messaging at polling places.

“The City of Rogers takes the responsibility of maintaining a safe and inviting polling location very seriously,” the city stated.

A shirt almost identical to the one worn in the photo is available on Amazon under the brand Fiogomis and is described as “Bloody Problem Solved Halloween Print T-Shirt Bloody Shirt Halloween Shirts for Women.” The listing does not refer to any political movements or statements.