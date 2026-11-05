STMA Character Strong

In October, Albertville Primary School students and staff focused on the Character Strong trait of responsibility. Students learned what responsibility looks like and sounds like.They also learned that the choices they make can impact others. Students were challenged to show responsibility at school by listening to and following teacher directions. One student from each Kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a St. Michael-Albertville Character Strong bracelet, a certificate and a treat coupon for Culvers. Congratulations!