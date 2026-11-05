Six-lane I-94 segment opens between Albertville and Monticello

After three construction seasons, motorists are now traveling on the newly constructed six-lane segment of Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville.

Westbound I-94 opened to three lanes Oct. 20, several days after the three eastbound lanes opened, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Short stretches at the eastern and western ends of the work zone remain limited to two lanes while crews remove temporary median crossovers and construct the final third lane in each direction.

Drivers should expect periodic single-lane closures as crews complete the remaining work. MnDOT expects construction to be finished by Saturday, Nov. 7, weather permitting.

The openings mark a major milestone for the $76 million I-94 Gap Project, which has expanded the interstate from four lanes to six between Albertville and Monticello.

Preparatory work began in 2024, followed by westbound construction in 2025 and eastbound construction this year. The project also included road reconstruction, drainage improvements, bridge work and two noise walls in Monticello.

A future three-mile MnROAD test section along westbound I-94 will be designated for semi-trailers and trucks during testing. Signs and gates will direct trucks through the test lane before they merge back onto the main interstate.

Some wrap-up work is scheduled for spring and early summer 2027 and may require periodic lane or shoulder closures.