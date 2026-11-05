Crimson cross country ends Mounds View's reign

The last few seasons Maple Grove boys cross country head coach Sean Heaton and Maple Grove girls cross country head coach Hannah Hempe changed things up.

With a talented and young team getting stronger every year, the two co-head coaches started talking about winning and what that would look like.

The Oct. 29th section meet was what it looks like.

Both Crimson cross-country teams won the section meet, advancing their whole teams to state and knocking off longtime defending champions Mounds View.

"For a lot of other coaches in the section, other coaches in the state it might be a bit of a surprise," Heaton said. "For us it's been just a very linear progression going forward. We're finally there, we've arrived and we plan to be around for a while."

Heaton is listed as the coach of the boys team, who showed out with three of the top four times in the race. Senior Lucas Capistrant led those Crimson runners, winning the event with a time of 15:20.3

Junior Logan Knutson finished in third place in the event with a time of 15:54.5 and just behind him was sophomore Liam Mckessock with a time of 15:54.6 in fourth place, a personal best time for him.

Freshman Andrew DeVries was the fourth finisher for the Crimson, logging 13th place overall with a time of 16:26.2. Senior Christopher Feela earned his personal best time to get 18th place in 16:37.2.

"They believed in themselves, they knew the workouts they had done, they knew the team culture that they had invested in for many years leading up to this," Heaton said.

Other Crimson boys runners included Ethan Knutson who finished 20th in 16:40.6 and Hudson Thoren who ran a personal best 16:59.6 for 27th overall.

This all led to a team score of 39, much better than second place Mounds View who had won the section the last nine seasons and scored 53 this year.

The girls team didn't have the top finisher, but in similar fashion, they outlasted Mounds View with many of the top finishes in the event.

With a varsity team of zero seniors, the Crimson had four top 10 finishers, beating out the Mustangs and punching a ticket to state.

"They trusted themselves to go compete and compete at a hard effort to go win that for the team," Hempe said.

Hempe made sure to mention the youth of the team and how there are no seniors to show them what perfect practice or training should look like. But before this last meet, the group trusted themselves and since the lack of seniority has been there all season, they've learned on their own how to apply their preparation skills.

The youth is impressive now but will be even more relevant in future years as the whole team stays together with no departures.

In this season section meet, Dakota Laux led the way for the Crimson. The sophomore got third place in the event with a time of 18:50.7. The time was a personal best for Laux.

Freshman Carolin Mckessock also entered the top five, holding onto fifth place in 18:53.2. Ella McLeun got eighth in 19:07.0 and Kaylin Nagy placed ninth in 19:11.1. All three times are personal bests for the Crimson trio.

"They went out to win that race," Hempe said. "You could just tell it on their faces that this was their race. They've done all the work this season"

Junior Anna Femrite got the fifth and final counted place for the Crimson. Femrite placed 17th with a time of 19:40.9. The other two times for the Crimson were Lauren Olsonoski in 19th in 19:48.0 and Ella Van Kirk in 24th with a time of 10:08.6.

The girls team got first with 42 points, beating 52 from the Mustangs and 62 from Roseville. The depth in the top 10 ultimately gave them the advantage over the Mustangs, who had the top runner Linnea Ousdigian.

The win snaps a streak of five straight Mustang section wins. Combine that with nine straight on the boys side and it's a huge shift for the Crimson to topple both teams.

"The goals of the state meet are to compete at the highest level," Heaton said. "[...]A best in school history type performance but then use that as a springboard for the years to come."

The Class AAA state meet will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7. The girls race starts at 10 a.m. and the boys race starts at 10:45 a.m. at Majestic Oaks Golf Course.