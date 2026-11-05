Crimson football breezes past Huskies

The first round of the Class AAAAAA MSHSL State Football Tournament took place last week and Maple Grove came in as a four seed.

Hosting against Andover on Oct. 30, the Crimson won 42-14 in the four seed against five seed matchup and advance to the round of 16 in the state tournament.

The Crimson offense came out swinging, scoring in under two minutes on a 46-yard run by Luke Smith. The 7-0 lead didn't last long.

After getting the ball back quickly, the Crimson marched down the field again. Another rushing touchdown — this time from six yards out by Luca Maciej — put the Crimson up 14-0 in the first seven minutes of the game.

The Huskies answered this time with 26 seconds left in the quarter. Quarterback Jackson Kirchner fired a 39-yard pass to receiver Tristen Chenoweth to cut the lead in half.

Maciej came back on the next drive to bulldoze into the end zone again, this time from 12 yards out.

The lead kept growing for the Crimson, who scored with 1:43 left to go in the half off of a 49-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Graham Greseth to wide receiver Briggs Tarnowski.

The Crimson defense was stout in the third quarter, with the only scoring coming off a one-yard sneak into the end zone by Greseth with 1:15 left.

The Huskies finally got a touchdown back with 9:43 left, but the Crimson sealed thing with a Liam Hamilton 47-yard score.

Crimson rushers attempted 40 carries and amassed 252 yards. Maciej led the way with 24 rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Smith had eight carries for 64 yards and a score, while Hamilton rushed the ball only four times for 53 yards and the long touchdown.

Tarnowski had two catches for 52 yards and a trip to the end zone. Karris Ellingson caught two balls for 79 yards and Ben Banwart hauled in three receptions for 44 yards.

The Crimson defense was all over the place. The team had four sacks, 1.5 for Julian Cipala, one for Smith, one for Grant Mitchell and 0.5 for Peyton Hansegard.

Smith's good day extended even further as he recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Elias Tiah also brought in one interception.

Mitchell and Cipala each forced a fumble in the blowout victory. TJ Williams, Jackson Boyer, Hansegard and Cipala recorded a tackle for loss each. Tiah and Ben Williams deflected two passes through the air and Cipala and Keaton Haag had one themselves.

The Crimson now move on to the round of 16. They'll play the top seed from their portion of the bracket, No. 1 Shakopee. The Sabers are 8-1 and beat Park of Cottage Grove 44-14 last week. The Sabers will host the Crimson Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.