Crimson boys soccer loses in heartbreaker at state

As the favored seed in the state tournament quarterfinals, Maple Grove boys soccer had a tough task on its hand.

Familiar foe St. Paul Central was the first-round opponent on Oct. 29. The two teams had met in the season, and the Crimson survived a 5-3 slugfest. This time, the Minutemen won and ended the Crimson's season in penalty kicks.

The first half started exactly how the Crimson drew it up. In the first 10 minutes, star senior midfielder Parker Carlson managed to control a bouncing ball on the Minutemen side of the field.

Carlson made a couple moves and fired a through pass between a flurry of Minutemen defenders. Fellow senior and captain Bodi Nelson took the pass and rifled a perfect left footed shot past the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

The Crimson now played with the lead, but both teams would continue to find offensive opportunities. The Minutemen had a few shots or drive in close to the goal that goalkeeper Raidyn Bailey stopped.

The best play of the game from Bailey came near the end of the first half. Leading 1-0, a cross came into the box and a header directed at the ground to Bailey's left was tracking toward the net.

Bailey dove and punched the ball over the net off a high bounce to keep the lead intact and the Minutemen off the board.

The second half the momentum shifted. The Crimson were able to stave off the Minutemen opportunities, but the Minutemen offense was relentless. Their gameplan to mark and drape defenders all around Carlson was working.

With just over a dozen minutes to play, Bailey made a lunging save on a point-blank shot, but couldn't catch the ball, deflecting it to his right side of the box.

Now on the ground and out of position, Minutemen sophomore Oskar Gibson-Downie found the back of the net to tie the game and send the Central crown into a frenzy.

The final minutes saw chances for both sides, but each defense held strong to force overtime. Two sudden death 10-minute periods came and went, and the teams would face in penalty kicks.

The Minutemen went first and the Crimson went down in a tough hole early, missing the first two kicks that included an excellent save by the Central goalie while the Minutemen scored both.

A couple makes for the Crimson and a miss for the Minutemen kept hope alive, but the Crimson needed a miss down 3-2 with one shot left each.

Andrew Whittington found the back of the net for the Minutemen, as the Central crowd erupted in celebration. The loss ends the Crimson's season at 14-4-1.