Larsen gets tough draw at state, loses in consolation

Maple Grove girls tennis sent their top singles player Amelia Larsen to the state tournament last week and she got matched up against the No. 1 player in the state.

Larsen found herself facing No. 1 Malea Diehn out of Rochester Mayo in round one of the state tournament on Oct. 29.

Larsen lost the first set 6-1, but couldn't get a game in the second, falling 6-0. The loss sent her to the consolation bracket.

In the first round of the consolation bracket, Larsen got a matchup against Elk River's Tillie Johnson. Johnson lost to Sofia Livingston of Prior Lake in the first round.

Larsen and Johnson played a close first set, with the latter escaping with a win 6-4. The second set wasn't as close, with Johnson winning 6-0 and ending Larsen's season. Johnson ended up making the consolation championship and losing to Bella Starkman of Minnetonka.

Diehn ended up beating her teammate Aoife Loftus 6-3, 6-0 in the state championship. As a junior, Larsen ends her season 17-13 and a state tournament appearance.