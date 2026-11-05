Royals lock in after first set in section quarters

Rogers girls volleyball lost the first set as the home team in the quarterfinals of the Section 5AAAA Tournament.

That would be it.

The Royals came back to destroy Robbinsdale Armstrong on Oct. 29 in the next three sets to advance to the section semifinals with a 3-1 win.

In the first set, Robbinsdale Armstrong won 25-21 to stun the Royals in the first set. The Royals won the second set 25-10, the third 25-7 and the fourth set 25-13.

Kinnley Colligan led the team in kills with 17. Reegan Schmidt and Aleda Finke followed behind with seven kills each. Kendyl Dawson's six kills was another good offensive option for the Royals.

Emily Hoyt had 22 assists as the team's setter. Colligan also joined the fray with 10 assists of her own. Schmidt had two and Avery Freeberg had one.

Schmidt and Colligan each had four service aces while Freeberg and Hoyt served well with three each. Dawson had a pair of aces and Belle Qualley delivered one.

The Royals are now 23-7, but they play two seed and 19-9 Champlin Park next. The top team in the section is one of the top five teams in the state in Maple Grove.

The game against the Patriots will be Wednesday after press time. If the Royals won on Nov. 4, after the press deadline, the section finals are Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.