Royals football season ends to Eagan

Rogers football finished its regular season against Eagan on Oct. 30 and had a chance at instant revenge after losing their last game. The Royals couldn't deliver, ending their season in the first round of the state tournament.

The Royals lost to the Wildcats 37-16 in the round of 32 as the underdog. The Royals got a six seed after a 1-7 regular season while the Wildcats got a three seed.

After going down early the week before, the Royals started the game better this time around. The Royals scored the first and only first quarter touchdown on a 17-yard Aiden Kangas run.

Tommy Jameson became a thorn in the Royals side starting in the second quarter.

He first ran in a three-yard score with 2:12 left in the second quarter and a quick stop gave the Wildcats a chance to take the lead. With 10 seconds left in the half, Parker West hit Jameson for a 10-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.

The Royals tied it up in the second half right away thanks to a 52-yard catch and run from Derrick Harris to Andres Cardenas. The extra point tied the game, and the Royals were in business again.

The next drive was a long one from Eagan. Capped off by West hitting Jameson again, the Wildcats put salt in the wound by converting a two-point conversion.

The Royals got the ball back and drove all the way to the red zone and into the fourth quarter. A red zone interception ended the golden opportunity as the Wildcats took over.

A three and out from the Wildcats followed by an aborted snap punt that went for a safety gave the Royals some life, down six with the ball in the fourth.

Instead, the Royals couldn't get anything going and the Wildcats scored two late touchdowns to seal the game. Jameson with a six-yard run and Gage Halvorson with a two-yard rush.

The Wildcats won 37-16 thanks to four Jameson touchdowns and 152 all-purpose yards from the Wildcat. Harris threw for 142 yards on 9-15 passing with a touchdown. Kangas ran for 38 yards and a score to lead all Royals rushers.

The Royals finish the season 1-8 as the Wildcats go on to play in the round of 16.