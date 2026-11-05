Knights lose to top seed Wayzata at state

Facing the No. 1 team in the state, the St. Michael-Albertville boys soccer team fell in the state tournament 2-0.

The Knights lost in the Class AAA State quarterfinals on Oct. 28 to top seed Wayzata.

The two teams met earlier in the season and the Knights played them well. The Trojans and Knights drew, with the Trojans winning 14 of 18 games this season.

"We were happy to have this draw," head coach Tomas Rodriguez said. "We know this team, we played against them, we tied them, so we had nothing to lose."

The first half stayed scoreless with multiple chances for both teams. A Knight defender made an excellent stop to clear a ball that had gotten past the goalkeeper Eli Schmoyer.

Senior forward Femi Omotayo was active on offense for the Knights and almost scored the first goal of the game on the left side of the goal.

Omotayo got in the goalie box and had a sharp angle to shoot at. His left-footed strike was tracking toward the right post, but the Trojan goalkeeper made a sprawling save to keep the Knights scoreless.

"I think our first half was our best half that we played this whole season," Rodriguez said. "

The second half is where the Trojans began to wear on the Knights. St. Michael-Albertville still got chances, but the Trojans were relentless, scoring the first goal of the game with Preston Williams.

Williams made it 1-0 at the 44-minute putting the Knights in peril. George Soeffker made that even worse five minutes later with an insurance goal to make it 2-0.

From there, the Knights were racing against the clock. With good defense from the Trojans, they kept the foot on the gas and forced Schmoyer to make a few big saves.

"He's grown immensely this whole season," Rodriguez said. "He probably wouldn't be making those saves two or three years ago. Now he's got some maturity, and he can play in those big moments and we're just happy to get him one more year."

They couldn't make the comeback and the Knights lost in the quarterfinals 2-0 to Wayzata. The 7-10-3 record for the Knights hurt their ranking, but their strength of schedule playing in the Lake Conference prepared them for a state tournament match against the Trojans.

Rodriguez had a long speech for his team after the game, making sure to note the seniors. Seniors leaving are Maddy Christofferson, Femi Omotayo, Andrew Loecken, Memphis Timlin, William Hauxwell, Spencer Timlin, Yaphet Zeray and Zach Auger.

"We started off with a rough season and didn't think we'd make it this far," Rodriguez said. "They just kept getting better at the end of the season. They came together and I'm just so proud of them and everything they've accomplished."

The Trojans move on to face Duluth East in the semifinals after the win over the Knights.