Knights manage upset in football state tournament

Despite being given a six seed in the Class AAAAAA State Football Tournament, St. Michael-Albertville smoked Woodbury in the first round 28-0 on Oct. 30.

Knights quarterback Lucas Bryan was excellent in the round of 32 game. Bryan got things started with a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The Knight defense that got them through the start of a difficult season showed up on their end.

Forcing stop after stop, the Knights took control of the game in the second quarter. Bryan punched in a one-yard touchdown on the ground and the team followed it up later in the quarter with a 66-yard explosive rush from Wyatt Mosher to the end zone.

Bryan struck a third time in the third quarter on a 29-yard score, and the Knights went up 28-0. The Royals offense couldn't get anything going with the Knights winning every level.

The Knights advance to the round of 16 where they'll play two seed Rosemount. The Irish are 6-3 on the year as the Knights improve to 4-5. The Irish beat Osseo 69-0 to advance to this round.

The Knights will head to Rosemount Friday, Nov. 6, for the second-round matchup, starting at 7 p.m.