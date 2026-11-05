Myran, Miller and Vossen go 1 2 3

A great season for the St. Michael-Albertville girls cross country team continued with its most important meet yet. The Knights won the Section 8AAA Meet on Oct. 29 and will head to state as a team.

In a race that wasn't particularly close, the Knights scored by far the lowest points to win the section meet. The Knights had 30 points while second place Brainerd finished with 87.

Points are calculated by the combined placing of the top five finishers of every team, meaning lower is better.

Starring for the Knights was a three-headed monster of Mackenzie Myran, Sophie Miller and Abigayle Vossen.

Myran continued one of the best seasons of any runner in Minnesota by placing first by over 40 seconds. Myran ran the course in 17:34.4.

The freshman was followed by sophomore Sophie Miller. Miller delivered her personal best time for second place in 18:17.5. Miller and Myran provide elite times as well as youth for the Knights.

The senior leader rounding out the top three is Vossen. Vossen finished in third place overall, securing a top three weep for the Knights. She finished with a time of 18:29.4.

Still in the top 10, junior Delanie Brand was the fourth Knight runner to finish. Brand ran the course in 19:05.2 to get ninth overall in the event. Junior Reese Cleveland earned the fifth and final counted time for the Knights. Cleveland ran the course in 19:21.9 for 15th.

Ady Hannon got 16th in 19:23.4 and Annabelle Vossen placed 18th in 19:31.4 for the last two finishers. Hannon and Annabelle Vossen's placings would've counted on every other team in the race.

The girls Class AAA race will start at 10 a.m. at Majestic Oaks Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 7.