STMA volleyball's season ends in sections

The first round of the girls volleyball section tournament happened on Oct. 29 and St. Michael-Albertville lost in the quarterfinals.

The Knights got the seven seed in the Section 8AAAA Tournament and faced two seed Moorhead in the first round. The Spuds swept the Knights 3-0.

The first set was the most lopsided. The Spuds won 25-12, setting the tone early. The Knights made it closer in the next two sets.

The second set went to the Spuds again, but this time only 25-19. The final set went 25-17 as the Spuds eliminated the Knights from contention.

Julia Brutger led the way for the Knights with five kills. Leah Spindler had four, Jayen Bell had three and Brooke Johnson had three kills. Kenzie Tisch had two of her own, while Amelia Crank, Liv Haugo, Kasia Polinceusz, Ari Johnson and Kylie Senesec all had one kill each.

Reese Holtorf assisted on seven kills, while Addy O'Connor and Senesac each totaled six assists. Crank led the tea, with four aces, with the team only totaling six.

The Spuds had a balanced attack. Despite the high scoring, none of their spikers got double digit kills, but Dori Granlund led the way with nine.

The Knights finish the season with an 8-21 record in a difficult Lake Conference. They went 3-4 in the conference and fell in the section tournament.