Presque Isle is buzzing with travel CT Technologist contracts starting December 14, 2026. If you like 12-hour shifts, crisp Maine winters, and solid weekly pay, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP

Schedule: 10-hour rotating shifts, 40 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $3,088 per week

This one offers the highest weekly rate and a 40-hour schedule if you want extra hours. Great fit if you’re confident running CT independently and want strong pay plus guaranteed hours.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP

Schedule: 3x12s rotating, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $3,004 per week

Solid $3K/week range with a classic 3x12 schedule. Backed by an RN-founded, woman-owned agency with 25+ years in travel staffing.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, FULL_TIME

Schedule: 3x12s, variable (often Thu–Sat 7a–7p) , 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , , start Estimated pay: $2,887 per week

Work in a teaching hospital imaging department, rotating between CT and X-ray with no on-call. Great if you like variety (ED, inpatients, outpatients, some peds) and want strong support plus a solid orientation.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP

Schedule: 12-hour flexible shifts, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $2,846 per week

Nice balance of high pay and flexible shifts, with a big benefits list (Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing support, and more) if you like a very full benefits package.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, FULL_TIME

Schedule: 3x12s, days, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $2,809 per week

Day-shift CT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency and lots of perks like 401(k) match, private housing or stipend, and weekly pay. Good if you prefer daytime routines.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP

Schedule: 12-hour rotating shifts, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $2,779 per week

Standout feature here: stipend payments are guaranteed for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds extra income security.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, FULL_TIME

Schedule: Variable 12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $2,599–$2,736 per week

Good option if you want clear pay ranges and strong recruiter support, plus potential completion and signing bonuses.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP

Schedule: 12-hour rotating shifts, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: $2,657 per week

Comes with Day 1 insurance and license reimbursement for new state licenses, plus a dedicated recruiter and referral bonuses up to $700.

Employer: LeaderStat

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Travel, FULL_TIME

Schedule: Variable 12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week , 13 weeks , start 12/14/2026

, , start Estimated pay: Up to $2,477.68 per week

If you like strong recruiter support and W2 status with 401(k), medical, dental, and vision, this is a steady, well-supported CT contract.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the fine print, and reach out to a recruiter soon—Presque Isle winter contracts tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.