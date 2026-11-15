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Presque Isle
🏥 Presque Isle, ME Travel CT Tech Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Options
5 days ago
Presque Isle is buzzing with travel CT Technologist contracts starting December 14, 2026. If you like 12-hour shifts, crisp Maine winters, and solid weekly pay, this batch is worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,088/week (40 hrs)
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP
- Schedule: 10-hour rotating shifts, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $3,088 per week
This one offers the highest weekly rate and a 40-hour schedule if you want extra hours. Great fit if you’re confident running CT independently and want strong pay plus guaranteed hours.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,004/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP
- Schedule: 3x12s rotating, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $3,004 per week
Solid $3K/week range with a classic 3x12 schedule. Backed by an RN-founded, woman-owned agency with 25+ years in travel staffing.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,887/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, FULL_TIME
- Schedule: 3x12s, variable (often Thu–Sat 7a–7p), 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $2,887 per week
Work in a teaching hospital imaging department, rotating between CT and X-ray with no on-call. Great if you like variety (ED, inpatients, outpatients, some peds) and want strong support plus a solid orientation.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,846/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP
- Schedule: 12-hour flexible shifts, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $2,846 per week
Nice balance of high pay and flexible shifts, with a big benefits list (Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing support, and more) if you like a very full benefits package.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,809/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, FULL_TIME
- Schedule: 3x12s, days, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $2,809 per week
Day-shift CT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency and lots of perks like 401(k) match, private housing or stipend, and weekly pay. Good if you prefer daytime routines.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,779/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP
- Schedule: 12-hour rotating shifts, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $2,779 per week
Standout feature here: stipend payments are guaranteed for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds extra income security.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,736/week
- Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, FULL_TIME
- Schedule: Variable 12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $2,599–$2,736 per week
Good option if you want clear pay ranges and strong recruiter support, plus potential completion and signing bonuses.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,657/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, INTERNSHIP
- Schedule: 12-hour rotating shifts, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: $2,657 per week
Comes with Day 1 insurance and license reimbursement for new state licenses, plus a dedicated recruiter and referral bonuses up to $700.
Travel CT Technologist – up to $2,478/week
- Employer: LeaderStat
- Location: Presque Isle, ME
- Type: Travel, FULL_TIME
- Schedule: Variable 12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks, start 12/14/2026
- Estimated pay: Up to $2,477.68 per week
If you like strong recruiter support and W2 status with 401(k), medical, dental, and vision, this is a steady, well-supported CT contract.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the fine print, and reach out to a recruiter soon—Presque Isle winter contracts tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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