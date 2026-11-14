Presque Isle’s healthcare scene is busy for a small city. If you’re in medicine or just starting your nursing career, there are some solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: CompHealth (placement for a local hospital)

CompHealth (placement for a local hospital) Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

100% outpatient pulmonology with optional inpatient consults and 6-bed open ICU coverage. You’ll step into a ready-made patient panel from a retiring physician, enjoy 8 weeks of PTO, on-site respiratory therapy and pulmonary rehab, and live in a rural New England town known for hunting, fishing, skiing, and biking. H-1B and J-1 visa sponsorship is available, and CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

Location: North Street Healthcare Mall, Presque Isle, ME

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Schedule: 5:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Salary Range: $22.30 – $34.22/hour (base range; differentials/other pay may be extra)

Dialysis role built for new grad nurses: you work as a Graduate Nurse under an RN preceptor while you prep for the NCLEX, then move into an entry-level RN role once licensed. Strong, structured orientation, clear expectations around NCLEX timing, and a busy rural hospital that offers a wide range of services and year-round outdoor fun right outside of work.

Employer: Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

Location: Presque Isle, ME

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Schedule: 6:45 AM – 7:15 PM

Salary Range: $30.52 – $37.15/hour (base range; differentials/other pay may be extra)

Hands-on respiratory role covering vent management, blood gases, broncho-pulmonary hygiene, and CPR response in a rural regional hub hospital. You’ll use a wide range of equipment, help with pulmonary rehab and community education, and need to be a Certified Respiratory Therapy Technician (CRTT) ready for both routine care and high-stress emergencies.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.