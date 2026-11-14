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Basketball
Presidio Blue Devils open basketball season at home
2 days ago
The Presidio Blue Devils open their basketball season at home on 2026-11-14 against El Paso Hanks. The JV Black game starts at 12:00 PM and the Varsity game starts at 1:30 PM. Tickets are available online: Buy tickets.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Presidio ISD
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