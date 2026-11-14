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Presidio County
🚨 Woman arrested in Presidio over stolen stolen Mustang
11 days ago
🚨 Woman arrested in Presidio over stolen car case
Presidio Police say they arrested a woman on Friday, Nov. 13 in connection with a stolen white Ford Mustang that was recovered in Presidio.
The car had been reported stolen earlier to the Fort Stockton Police Department. According to Presidio police, the woman, identified by the last name Olivas, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
She was transported and booked into the Presidio County jail.
No other details or public safety warnings were shared in the report.
More Info: Presidio police arrest woman in connection with st...
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