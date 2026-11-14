🚨 Woman arrested in Presidio over stolen car case

Presidio Police say they arrested a woman on Friday, Nov. 13 in connection with a stolen white Ford Mustang that was recovered in Presidio.

The car had been reported stolen earlier to the Fort Stockton Police Department. According to Presidio police, the woman, identified by the last name Olivas, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

She was transported and booked into the Presidio County jail.

No other details or public safety warnings were shared in the report.