Prescott Valley’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and steady foot traffic. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the bakery team, manage ordering and inventory, and keep displays looking great while serving customers who care about fresh, healthy food. This role is hands-on: baking, merchandising, and making sure the department runs smoothly and safely, with access to benefits, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the sales floor helping guests find the right makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. Good fit if you love beauty products, enjoy talking with people, and want steady hours in a busy, upbeat store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more roles nearby, and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.