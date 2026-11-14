Healthcare hiring is steady in Prescott Valley right now, with options for both local and travel work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services Location: Prescott Valley, AZ (Outpatient Clinic)

Prescott Valley, AZ (Outpatient Clinic) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, hybrid schedule

, Monday–Friday, hybrid schedule Salary: Not listed

Lead role combining 75% direct clinical work and 25% supervision of clinical staff in an outpatient setting serving adults with substance use and co-occurring disorders. Great fit if you have a master’s in a behavioral health field, an AZ license (LAC/LMSW/LPC/LMFT/LCSW/LISAC), and want strong PTO, holidays, retirement match, and tuition support.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ Type: Travel , 26-week assignment

, 26-week assignment Schedule: 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts (approx. 6:00 pm–6:30 am) , weekends & holidays required

, 12-hour , weekends & holidays required Pay: $1,732 per week (based on 36 hrs; package may include tax-free stipends)

Night-shift RRT role covering ER, ICU, CVICU, and inpatient units, mostly adult patients with some peds/infant in the ED. You’ll do ABGs, EKGs, vents, BiPAP/CPAP, and may float to multiple locations; ACLS, BLS, CRT, PALS and 1+ year adult critical care experience required.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Community pharmacy role focused on direct patient care, immunizations, and disease state management in a busy retail setting. You’ll supervise techs and interns and get access to flexible schedules, associate discounts, and benefits for eligible employees; requires RPh/PharmD, active AZ pharmacist license, and immunization certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.