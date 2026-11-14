Prescott Valley neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, especially for folks truly in need. Here are a few standout items available in the Granville area.

Item: Stone birdbath pedestal

Condition: Described as sturdy

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Granville, Prescott Valley, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, solid stone pedestal for a birdbath. Great for a yard, patio, or garden space if you already have a bowl or top piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dresser / drawer set

Condition: Less than 2 years old

Category: Furniture

Location: Granville, Prescott Valley, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

This dresser set is being gifted specifically to someone in true need. The owner mentions it’s less than two years old and is part of a downsizing effort. They ask that you only respond if you really need it (for example, if you’re keeping clothes on the floor or in bags).

Important: The poster cannot move or transport the dresser, so you’ll need your own help and vehicle to pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King-size bedroom outfit (set)

Condition: Less than 2 years old

Category: Furniture

Location: Granville, Prescott Valley, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A King-size bedroom set being offered to someone in real need of an upgrade. The owner notes it’s under two years old and wants it to go to a person or family who truly needs a better place to sleep (for example, if you’re on the floor now).

Important: The poster does not have the ability to move or transport this set. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup and help.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free items in Prescott Valley, try to reach out quickly—freebies like this can be claimed fast, especially when they’re in good condition.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.