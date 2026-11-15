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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Prescott Right Now
Prescott neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from garden gear to bedroom furniture. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.
Brown Storage Deck Box
Item: Brown outdoor storage deck box
Size: About 2 ft x 2 ft x 4 ft
Condition: Not stated
Location: Inscription Canyon, Prescott, AZ
Category: Garden / outdoor storage
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy outdoor storage box for cushions, garden tools, or pool gear. Compact size makes it easy to tuck on a patio or deck.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
King Size Mattress and Bed Frame
Item: King size mattress and bed frame with upholstered tufted headboard
Condition: Not stated
Location: Prescott Lakes, Prescott, AZ
Category: Furniture / bedroom
Source: nextdoor.com
Complete king bed setup, including mattress and a tufted headboard. The poster notes it’s free to someone in need, so this could be a great help if you’re setting up a bedroom on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fabric Plant Grow Bags
Item: Fabric grow bags for gardening
Quantity: About 6, with more to be emptied
Use: Ideal for outdoor gardening
Condition: Used one season
Pickup: First come, first served in Prescott
Location: Ho-Kay-Gan Village, Prescott, AZ
Category: Garden / planters
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for growing veggies, herbs, or flowers if you don’t have in-ground beds. The owner has switched to raised beds and is giving these away.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Prescott tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.