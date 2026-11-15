Prescott neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from garden gear to bedroom furniture. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.

Item: Brown outdoor storage deck box

Size: About 2 ft x 2 ft x 4 ft

Condition: Not stated

Location: Inscription Canyon, Prescott, AZ

Category: Garden / outdoor storage

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy outdoor storage box for cushions, garden tools, or pool gear. Compact size makes it easy to tuck on a patio or deck.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size mattress and bed frame with upholstered tufted headboard

Condition: Not stated

Location: Prescott Lakes, Prescott, AZ

Category: Furniture / bedroom

Source: nextdoor.com

Complete king bed setup, including mattress and a tufted headboard. The poster notes it’s free to someone in need, so this could be a great help if you’re setting up a bedroom on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fabric grow bags for gardening

Quantity: About 6, with more to be emptied

Use: Ideal for outdoor gardening

Condition: Used one season

Pickup: First come, first served in Prescott

Location: Ho-Kay-Gan Village, Prescott, AZ

Category: Garden / planters

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for growing veggies, herbs, or flowers if you don’t have in-ground beds. The owner has switched to raised beds and is giving these away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Prescott tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.