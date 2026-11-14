Prescott’s building scene is busy right now, from federal healthcare projects to heavy industrial and mining work. If you’re an engineer who likes being close to the jobsite, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System) Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time, GS-07 to GS-12 (federal)

(federal) Salary: Competitive federal pay with regular increases (exact range not listed)

Plan and manage healthcare facility projects from concept through construction for the VA medical center—covering architectural, mechanical, electrical, and more. Comes with strong federal benefits (37–50 days paid time off, pension, 401k with VA match, parental leave, childcare subsidy, and federal health/vision/dental).

Employer: Sundt (100% employee-owned contractor)

(100% employee-owned contractor) Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Market competitive (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level Project Engineer step for folks with a construction degree and a few years’ experience who want to grow on heavy industrial jobs. You’ll handle submittals, change orders, cost control, and coordination, with weekly pay, bonus eligibility, ESOP + 401k, and day-one health coverage.

Employer: Sundt

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Market competitive (exact amount not listed)

Step-up role for engineers with 3+ years as a Project Engineer and experience on larger or more complex work, focused on mining infrastructure projects. You’ll lead more of the planning, procurement, and change management, with the same employee-owner benefits, bonuses, and training as other Sundt roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can move into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.