Prescott’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses, techs, and pharmacists. If you’re looking to mix solid pay with small-town mountain life, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dignity Health – Yavapai Regional Medical Center (CommonSpirit Health)

Dignity Health – Yavapai Regional Medical Center (CommonSpirit Health) Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.40 – $55.63/hour + $10K relocation stipend

You’ll run CT scans (trauma, neuro, cardiac, perfusion, and more) and work closely with Radiologists to get clear, accurate images. Great fit if you’re ARRT registered with AZ CT credentials and want a stable role in a modern regional system.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Pay: $2,982 per week + $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual, guaranteed hours

Short-term contract handling prescriptions, counseling patients, and managing inventory in a busy setting. Ideal if you like travel gigs with solid weekly pay and benefits from day one.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – YRMC

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42.85 – $63.77/hour + up to $10K relocation assistance

High-acuity hospital role responding to rapid responses, code blues, and strokes, plus advanced vascular access and mentoring staff. Great for experienced ICU/ED RNs who like leading in critical situations and rounding across units.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – YRMC

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.62 – $52.99/hour

Clinic-based RN role combining direct patient care with lead duties like scheduling, EMR support, and staff training. Good match if you have AZ RN licensure, clinic experience, and want more stable hours than inpatient.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – YRMC

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.40 – $55.63/hour + $10K relocation stipend

Another CT Tech opening within the YRMC system, performing a wide range of CT exams with a focus on safety and image quality. Ideal if you want to join a regional imaging team with modern equipment and relocation help.

Employer: The Servant Group

Location: Prescott, AZ 86301

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: $32.00 – $36.00/hour

Work night shifts in nursing-supported group homes serving adults with disabilities—med passes, monitoring, and care plans in a small, home-like setting. Good for RNs or LPNs who want meaningful, relationship-based care and flexible hours.

Employer: Air Methods

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes relocation assistance and full benefits)

Provide critical care in the air on helicopter transports, using advanced skills for high-acuity patients across Arizona. Best for experienced critical care/emergency RNs who want flight experience, strong training support, and a big dose of adventure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.