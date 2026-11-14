Prescott has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like keeping homes, cars, and rentals looking sharp. These roles are all local, pay hourly, and reward people who show up and take pride in their work.

Employer: Pristine Spaces Cleaning

Pristine Spaces Cleaning Location: Prescott, AZ & surrounding areas

Pay: $20–$25 per hour (W-2, weekly pay)

Type: Full-time

If you already have pro cleaning experience, this team offers steady work, paid mileage and travel time, and all supplies provided. You’ll handle residential and commercial cleans with a company that’s growing and has room for advancement.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Prescott, AZ

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Perfect if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to clients, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior details while building strong customer relationships.

Employer: NexAero

NexAero Location: Prescott, AZ

Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hrs/week)

This is a working lead role running short- and mid-term rental cleanings and staging. Good fit if you have 3–5 years cleaning experience and want to manage schedules, inventory, and inspections while still being hands-on.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.