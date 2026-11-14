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Prescott
🔧 Prescott AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $20–$30/hr
13 days ago
Prescott has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like keeping homes, cars, and rentals looking sharp. These roles are all local, pay hourly, and reward people who show up and take pride in their work.
Experienced Residential & Commercial Cleaners
- Employer: Pristine Spaces Cleaning
- Location: Prescott, AZ & surrounding areas
- Pay: $20–$25 per hour (W-2, weekly pay)
- Type: Full-time
If you already have pro cleaning experience, this team offers steady work, paid mileage and travel time, and all supplies provided. You’ll handle residential and commercial cleans with a company that’s growing and has room for advancement.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Perfect if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to clients, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior details while building strong customer relationships.
Managing Director – Cleaning Operations Lead
- Employer: NexAero
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Pay: $20–$30 per hour
- Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hrs/week)
This is a working lead role running short- and mid-term rental cleanings and staging. Good fit if you have 3–5 years cleaning experience and want to manage schedules, inventory, and inspections while still being hands-on.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles like this don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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