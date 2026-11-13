Prescott’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Step into restaurant leadership with paid 3+ weeks of store management training, mentorship, and clear growth paths into higher management. Perks include free meals on shift, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off and holidays, and ongoing career and education support.

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – Bob Stump VA Medical Center

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)

Salary: $21.68 – $25.29 per hour (WG-3)

Support meal service for Veterans by setting up food stations, assembling and delivering trays, and helping with basic food prep and cleaning. This role uses a 30-day streamlined federal hiring model, comes with a full federal benefits package, and does not require a specific education level.

Employer: Troon / Talking Rock Club

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 per hour

Keep a high-end club kitchen running smoothly by cleaning and stocking dishes, pots, pans, and keeping storage and walk-ins tidy. You’ll get employee meals, potential healthcare (per ACA rules), and 401(k) with employer match, plus a chance to grow within a large, well-known hospitality company.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.