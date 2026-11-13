Prescott has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from managing a store to helping customers at the counter. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like staying busy and talking with people.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + commission + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Lead a tanning and wellness store, run daily operations, and grow a team. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and paid training, plus a 5-week manager training course to set you up for success.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1245 E Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301

Type: Listed as part-time (overnight shifts, weekdays + weekends)

Listed as (overnight shifts, weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Overnight role at a busy convenience store where you’ll run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Perks include weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the bakery/deli area helping customers with fresh items, samples, and special orders. Good fit if you like hands-on work with food, learning store products, and giving friendly service in a fast-paced grocery setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it can still be a great way to get your foot in the door and move up. Take 5 minutes, click through, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.