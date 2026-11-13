Prescott’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, phones, and keeping things organized, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dignity Health – Yavapai Regional Medical Center (CommonSpirit Health)

Dignity Health – Yavapai Regional Medical Center (CommonSpirit Health) Location: Prescott, AZ (1 week onsite training, then fully remote in Arizona)

(1 week onsite training, then in Arizona) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.19/hour

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients, handling calls, scheduling, and keeping provider calendars running smoothly. Great fit if you have strong people skills, can work with multi-line phones and basic computer programs, and want remote work after training.

Employer: IMS Care Center

Location: Prescott, AZ

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: Not listed (includes a “generous compensation package” with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k))

This role is all about patient check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, and insurance verification in a primary care clinic. Good match if you have 1+ year of customer service, strong phone and computer skills, and like a fast-paced front desk with lots of patient contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare offices in Prescott post new admin roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.