Prescott’s care and support scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like working with seniors and veterans. Here are a few solid roles where you can make a real impact and earn steady pay.

Employer: Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center

Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Location: Prescott, AZ (in person)

Prescott, AZ (in person) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year + benefits

Lead social services for a 128-bed skilled nursing/long-term care facility. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Social Work or related field and want a stable weekday schedule with strong benefits (401k, health, vision, dental, PTO).

Employer: The Margaret T. Morris Center

Location: Prescott, AZ (in person)

Prescott, AZ (in person) Type: Full-time (8:30–5:00, two schedule options)

(8:30–5:00, two schedule options) Pay: From $17.00/hour

Hands-on role planning fun, engaging activities for older adults, including those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Benefits kick in quickly (after 30 days), with medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, and holidays. They’ll train the right person—great if you’re caring and energetic.

Apply in person at 878 Sunset Ave, Prescott, AZ 86305 or online at the employer’s application link.

Employer: U.S.VETS

Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Support daily services for veterans—things like shelter, food, safety rounds, and room checks—while helping keep a calm, sober, supportive environment. You’ll need a high school diploma, 1+ year working with homeless programs or similar, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; good community jobs in Prescott tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.