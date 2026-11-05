🛒 Prescott Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Prescott retail is busy right now—big-box stores are hiring and offering solid hourly pay plus benefits. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Prescott, AZ (Walmart Supercenter #1417, 3050 E State Route 69)

(Walmart Supercenter #1417, 3050 E State Route 69) Salary: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with basic vehicle services while they shop. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits (health, 401(k), discounts, paid time off) and chances for advanced training and career growth.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Prescott, AZ

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives where eligible)

Not listed (competitive pay + incentives where eligible) Type: Full-Time

Keep the store running smoothly by managing inventory, fixing stock issues, and coaching the team on product flow. Good fit if you like staying organized, don’t mind lifting, and want employee discounts, retirement resources, and support for your well-being.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Prescott, AZ (Walmart Supercenter #1417, 3050 E State Route 69)

(Walmart Supercenter #1417, 3050 E State Route 69) Salary: $19 – $32/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Help customers in the Vision Center with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. Comes with Walmart’s full range of benefits for eligible associates plus tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.