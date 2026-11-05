🚌 Prescott, AZ Driving Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Prescott has some strong options right now for CDL drivers and field crews. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some hard work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Prescott, AZ (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Highlights: OTR dry van hauling sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee (about $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), $5,000/week minimum average when working, plus health program, tolls, permits, and insurance covered. Passport required.

Employer: Pauley Construction, LLC

Location: Prescott, AZ

Salary: $21.15–$25.96 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time

Highlights: Field role on underground telecom crews doing digging, installing cable, and working around heavy equipment. Weekly paychecks, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and more. Needs CDL, 3+ years underground/utility experience, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: LRS Transportation Solutions

Location: Prescott, AZ (regional AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, TX, UT)

Salary: About $1,630 average per week (W2)

Type: Full-time, Dedicated Regional

Highlights: Dedicated dry van with weekly home time, Sunday–Thursday schedule, 5:00–9:00 AM starts, and tailgate freight. Assigned automatic sleepers, PTO, holidays, vacation, 401(k) with company match, and health benefits. Requires at least 3 months tractor-trailer experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.