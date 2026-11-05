🏥 Prescott AZ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Roles Hiring

Prescott’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you want steady part-time work and patient contact. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Prescott Dental Arts

Prescott Dental Arts Location: Prescott, AZ

Salary: From $23.00/hour

Type: Part-time (24–30 hours/week, Mon–Fri 7:45 a.m.–1:00 p.m.)

Small, busy dental office looking for an experienced assistant who loves patient care and wants a long-term home. You’ll help chairside, take X-rays, handle sterilization, and support the front desk, with 401(k) + match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Arizona Sleep Center

Location: Prescott, AZ

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay with retention bonuses )

Not listed (offers ) Type: Not stated (onsite, in-person)

Hands-on sleep lab role for a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist (RPSGT) running overnight sleep studies and scoring data. Comes with 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and PTO, plus bonuses for sticking with the team.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1417

Location: 3050 E State Route 69, Prescott, AZ 86301

Salary: $31.50–$44.50/hour (+ possible hourly premiums and incentives)

(+ possible hourly premiums and incentives) Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

Work in the Walmart Vision Center helping customers with prescriptions, frames, and lens orders. Strong hourly pay, big-company benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO), plus access to Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.