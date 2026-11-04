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🏥 Multiple Prescott Healthcare & Vet Openings, $77K+ Options
Prescott’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of human and pet care roles, from leadership to entry level. If you’re in nursing, PT, or vet care, there’s something here worth a click.
Home Health RN Clinical Manager – $77K–$106K + $10K Sign‑On
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)
- Location: Prescott, AZ (on‑site at local branch)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p)
- Salary: $77,200 – $106,200/year + $10,000 sign‑on bonus, annual bonus eligible
Lead a home health clinical team instead of working the floor. You’ll guide RNs and therapists, review OASIS and documentation, support quality metrics, and occasionally see patients. Comes with day‑1 benefits, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, disability & life insurance, wellness programs, and career growth support.
Physical Therapist – One-on-One, Performance-Focused
- Employer: Freedom Performance
- Location: Prescott, AZ (in person)
- Type: Listed as part-time on LinkedIn; posting describes full-time PT
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic for active adults and athletes that doesn’t use an insurance-driven, high-volume model. You’ll do one-on-one PT, integrate strength and conditioning, and may coach group fitness/performance classes. Great fit if you like sports, lifting, and want time to actually solve patient problems.
Veterinary Assistant – Mission Pet Health
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Support a local vet practice with the backing of a nationwide network of 20,000+ veterinary professionals. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability coverage, discounted vet care for your own pets, Teladoc access, and education support if you want to grow into a vet tech career.
(Note: Another Veterinary Assistant posting from Mission Pet Health in Prescott appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed separately.)
Certified Veterinary Technician – Mission Pet Health
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Ideal if you’re already credentialed and want strong backing for your career. You’ll use your CVT skills in a clinic that offers comprehensive benefits, 401(k), CE/education support, discounted pet care, and a large peer network focused on collaboration and growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has extra details or related roles. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Prescott.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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