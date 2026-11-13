A 17-year-old has died after a shooting at a home in Prescott, Arkansas.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Prescott Police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 900 block of Rosston Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old inside the residence who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting and is being held at the Nevada County Detention Center on a Negligent Homicide charge.

The victim will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation at the request of the Prescott Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released right now.