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West Elkton

Monthly Rummy Club at West Elkton Library

5 days ago
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The West Elkton Library hosts a monthly Rummy Club on the first Thursday of every month from 4:30–5:30 PM for anyone who wants to play cards and meet with others in the community. New and experienced players are welcome to join.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Preble County District Library

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