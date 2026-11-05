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New Paris
Board Game Day at New Paris Library Nov. 10
6 days ago
New Paris Library will host a family Board Game Day on Tuesday, November 10 from 2:00–8:00 PM. All ages are welcome to stop in and play board games for friendly competition, teamwork, or just for fun.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Preble County District Library
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