Prattville has some solid transportation and auto service roles right now, from entry-level shop work to experienced CDL driving. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Medline

Medline Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $32.00 per hour

Drive a Class A truck on local routes delivering life-saving medical supplies, with home-daily schedules and newer equipment. Role includes loading/unloading, customer interaction, and safety checks; requires 2+ years tractor-trailer experience and a clean Class A CDL record.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus, etc.)

Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.13 (flat-rate pay)

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, and road tests in a busy retail auto center. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE certifications to help you move up.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Location: 210 Interstate Comm Pk LP, Prattville, AL 36066

Type: Not listed (shop role; check posting)

Not listed (shop role; check posting) Pay: $14.50 per hour, weekly pay

No experience needed—Valvoline trains you to change oil, rotate tires, check fluids, and do basic maintenance while you work with customers. Includes no late nights, holidays off, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and a path to Service Center Manager in 18–24 months.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.