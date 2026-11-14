undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Prattville, AL Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Prattville’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to seasoned pros. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s real money on the table.
Roof Damage Inspector – Paid Training + $80K+ Potential
- Employer: Best Choice Roofing
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $63K–$120K+ potential, uncapped commission
No roofing or sales experience needed — they train you and pay you while you learn. You’ll inspect roofs after storms, help homeowners with insurance claims, and earn big with a flexible schedule and benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k)).
Market Segment Manager of Decking
- Employer: Kinedyne
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior-level role for someone with 5+ years in outside sales, ideally in transportation, logistics, or industrial equipment. You’ll build strategy, manage big accounts, lead the sales cycle, and work with marketing and product teams to grow the decking segment.
Entry Level Business Representative
- Employer: Premiere Benefits
- Location: Prattville, AL (in person)
- Type: Commission, permanent
- Pay: About $52,500–$97,635 per year (avg reps $4K–$7K/month, top reps $72K+)
Business-to-business consulting role helping companies improve their benefits packages (you do not sell insurance directly). No experience needed, weekly training, and strong income potential if you’re driven, professional, and comfortable meeting business owners.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting — you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.