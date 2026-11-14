Prattville’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to seasoned pros. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Best Choice Roofing

Best Choice Roofing Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $63K–$120K+ potential, uncapped commission

No roofing or sales experience needed — they train you and pay you while you learn. You’ll inspect roofs after storms, help homeowners with insurance claims, and earn big with a flexible schedule and benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k)).

Employer: Kinedyne

Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level role for someone with 5+ years in outside sales, ideally in transportation, logistics, or industrial equipment. You’ll build strategy, manage big accounts, lead the sales cycle, and work with marketing and product teams to grow the decking segment.

Employer: Premiere Benefits

Location: Prattville, AL (in person)

Type: Commission, permanent

Pay: About $52,500–$97,635 per year (avg reps $4K–$7K/month, top reps $72K+)

Business-to-business consulting role helping companies improve their benefits packages (you do not sell insurance directly). No experience needed, weekly training, and strong income potential if you’re driven, professional, and comfortable meeting business owners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting — you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.