Prattville’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from food spots to auto shops and gas stations. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Auto Save Tire & Service)

Sun Auto Tire & Service (Auto Save Tire & Service) Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$80,000/year (hourly + commission)

Front-of-house role at an auto shop where you greet customers, explain services, and help them make decisions about their vehicles. Comes with paid training, commission, benefits, PTO, employee discounts, and clear paths to move up into management.

Employer: HAWAIIAN BBQ RAMEN & POKE

Location: Prattville, AL (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hour

Restaurant cashier role handling the register, greeting guests, and helping with promos and product knowledge. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule, with chances to build retail and customer service skills.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1715 S Memorial Dr, Prattville, AL 36067

Type: Part-time (Evenings & Overnights)

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Convenience store role where you run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking good. Perks include medical, dental, vision, weekly bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and fast promotion opportunities.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.