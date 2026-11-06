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Prattville

🐱 Playful, Sweet & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Prattville

9 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Prattville, AL? These adoptable cats at Prattville/Autauga Humane Society are ready to meet you and purr their way into your heart.

Ivy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lo28_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 13 weeks (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Personality: Very independent, likes affection on her own terms, curious and confident explorer, loves finding new hiding spots high and low
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Wittle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3C0Y_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 12 weeks (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray and white tabby
  • Personality: Big cuddler, loves to lie across your arm while you’re on the computer, adventurous climber who likes the highest perch, very affectionate
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Wittle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cromwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pO35r_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 12 weeks (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange tabby
  • Personality: Vocal and outgoing, lets you know when it’s mealtime, full of energy, loves racing around and chasing toys, also a cuddle bug who enjoys being in your arms
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Cromwell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Landon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3zq1_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: 7 weeks (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange tabby
  • Personality: Little adventurer, loves to climb and perch up high, still learning how to be social but making great progress, offers love and cuddles when he’s in the mood, very curious
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Landon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Marsha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iah2v_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 1 year (young adult)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray and white
  • Personality: Friendly, active, affectionate, very pretty girl
  • Good with: Children
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Spayed
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Marsha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Caramel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izkLM_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 15 weeks (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Personality: Friendly, playful, affectionate
  • Good with: Children
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Edgar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxSwq_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: 6 months (young)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray and black tabby
  • Personality: Friendly, playful, affectionate
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Edgar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IShaa_1GoTrCWo00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: 2 years (adult)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange tabby
  • Personality: Friendly, curious, affectionate, very handsome
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Spay/Neuter: Neutered
  • Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
  • Phone: (334) 358-2882
  • Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Prattville, AL, consider stopping by Prattville/Autauga Humane Society to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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