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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Prattville
Looking for a new feline friend in Prattville, AL? These adoptable cats at Prattville/Autauga Humane Society are ready to meet you and purr their way into your heart.
Ivy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 13 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Very independent, likes affection on her own terms, curious and confident explorer, loves finding new hiding spots high and low
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wittle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 12 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray and white tabby
- Personality: Big cuddler, loves to lie across your arm while you’re on the computer, adventurous climber who likes the highest perch, very affectionate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Wittle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cromwell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 12 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Personality: Vocal and outgoing, lets you know when it’s mealtime, full of energy, loves racing around and chasing toys, also a cuddle bug who enjoys being in your arms
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Cromwell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Landon
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: 7 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Personality: Little adventurer, loves to climb and perch up high, still learning how to be social but making great progress, offers love and cuddles when he’s in the mood, very curious
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Landon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marsha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 1 year (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray and white
- Personality: Friendly, active, affectionate, very pretty girl
- Good with: Children
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Spayed
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Marsha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caramel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 15 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: Friendly, playful, affectionate
- Good with: Children
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Edgar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray and black tabby
- Personality: Friendly, playful, affectionate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Edgar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bear
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Personality: Friendly, curious, affectionate, very handsome
- Adoption fee: $75
- Spay/Neuter: Neutered
- Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society
- Phone: (334) 358-2882
- Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Prattville, AL, consider stopping by Prattville/Autauga Humane Society to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.