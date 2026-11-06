🐱 Playful, Sweet & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Prattville

Looking for a new feline friend in Prattville, AL? These adoptable cats at Prattville/Autauga Humane Society are ready to meet you and purr their way into your heart.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 13 weeks (kitten)

13 weeks (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Very independent, likes affection on her own terms, curious and confident explorer, loves finding new hiding spots high and low

Very independent, likes affection on her own terms, curious and confident explorer, loves finding new hiding spots high and low Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate

Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (kitten)

12 weeks (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray and white tabby

Gray and white tabby Personality: Big cuddler, loves to lie across your arm while you’re on the computer, adventurous climber who likes the highest perch, very affectionate

Big cuddler, loves to lie across your arm while you’re on the computer, adventurous climber who likes the highest perch, very affectionate Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate

Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Wittle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (kitten)

12 weeks (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Vocal and outgoing, lets you know when it’s mealtime, full of energy, loves racing around and chasing toys, also a cuddle bug who enjoys being in your arms

Vocal and outgoing, lets you know when it’s mealtime, full of energy, loves racing around and chasing toys, also a cuddle bug who enjoys being in your arms Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate

Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Cromwell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 7 weeks (kitten)

7 weeks (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Little adventurer, loves to climb and perch up high, still learning how to be social but making great progress, offers love and cuddles when he’s in the mood, very curious

Little adventurer, loves to climb and perch up high, still learning how to be social but making great progress, offers love and cuddles when he’s in the mood, very curious Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate

Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Landon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year (young adult)

1 year (young adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Personality: Friendly, active, affectionate, very pretty girl

Friendly, active, affectionate, very pretty girl Good with: Children

Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Spayed

Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Marsha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 15 weeks (kitten)

15 weeks (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: Friendly, playful, affectionate

Friendly, playful, affectionate Good with: Children

Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate

Will be spayed before adoption or comes with a discount spay certificate Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months (young)

6 months (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray and black tabby

Gray and black tabby Personality: Friendly, playful, affectionate

Friendly, playful, affectionate Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate

Will be neutered before adoption or comes with a discount neuter certificate Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Edgar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Friendly, curious, affectionate, very handsome

Friendly, curious, affectionate, very handsome Adoption fee: $75

Spay/Neuter: Neutered

Shelter: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society

Phone: (334) 358-2882

Note: Shelter does not do online applications; you must visit in person.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Prattville, AL, consider stopping by Prattville/Autauga Humane Society to meet these wonderful cats in person. A quick visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.