🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Prattville

Prattville’s food scene is busy, and a few big-name spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and team vibes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + competitive wages)

Cook made-from-scratch steaks and sides in a busy, team-focused kitchen. This role offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, cross-training, and chances to move up, plus access to a health and wellness benefits package.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Keep the heart of the kitchen running by handling the dish machine, organizing racks, and following safety and sanitation rules. You get weekly pay, restaurant discounts, formal training, and a strong benefits package after one year, including medical, dental, vision, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.

Employer: Domino’s (locally owned franchise)

(locally owned franchise) Location: Prattville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starts at $12/hour

Run shifts, lead the team, manage inventory and cash, and help keep customers happy. This is a great step into management, with flexible schedules and a clear path to grow into general manager or even franchise owner for people who stick with it.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.