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📅 SW 3rd Grade 2‑hour reading test on Nov. 17, 2026
10 days ago
📅 3rd Grade Reading Interims at Southwest Elementary
Southwest Elementary 3rd graders will have their Reading Interim tests on:
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 9:00–11:00 a.m.
- Location: Southwest Elementary School
If you have a 3rd grader at Southwest Elementary, mark your calendar and try to avoid scheduling appointments during this time so your child can be present for testing and arrive a little early.
This is listed as “SW 3rd Grade Reading Interims” on the Pratt USD 382 calendar.
More Info: PRATT USD 382
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