📅 3rd Grade Reading Interims at Southwest Elementary

Southwest Elementary 3rd graders will have their Reading Interim tests on:

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Location: Southwest Elementary School

If you have a 3rd grader at Southwest Elementary, mark your calendar and try to avoid scheduling appointments during this time so your child can be present for testing and arrive a little early.

This is listed as “SW 3rd Grade Reading Interims” on the Pratt USD 382 calendar.