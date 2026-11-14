Prairieville’s convenience store scene is busy and growing, and these roles put you right in the middle of it. Good options here if you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and helping regular customers.

Employer: Lavigne Oil (Chip’s To Go)

Lavigne Oil (Chip’s To Go) Location: Prairieville, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000 – $45,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Help run the store day to day: lead the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you have retail or grocery leadership experience and want steady pay plus benefits.

Employer: Lavigne Oil (Chip’s To Go)

Lavigne Oil (Chip’s To Go) Location: Prairieville, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Not listed

Lead the shift while jumping in on cleaning, cashiering, stocking, and helping customers. Great if you have at least 2 years in a leadership role and want flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Lavigne Oil (Chip’s To Go)

Lavigne Oil (Chip’s To Go) Location: Prairieville, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $55,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Run the whole store: manage up to 10 employees, drive sales and profit, and keep food service and customer service standards high. Strong option if you’re ready to own results and grow as a leader.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and expectations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.